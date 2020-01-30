Barn destroyed in northwest Edmonton fire
Published Thursday, January 30, 2020 10:47AM MST
A northwest Edmonton barn was destroyed in a fire on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Gillian Calkins/Facebook)
EDMONTON -- A barn was destroyed in an early morning fire in northwest Edmonton.
Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the area of 153 Street and Mark Messier Trail at 1:38 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
Crews had the fire under control by 3:56 a.m., EFRS said, and remaining hot spots were extinguished around 9 a.m.
The Edmonton Police Service was notified about the fire.
