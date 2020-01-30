EDMONTON -- A barn was destroyed in an early morning fire in northwest Edmonton.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire in the area of 153 Street and Mark Messier Trail at 1:38 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.

Crews had the fire under control by 3:56 a.m., EFRS said, and remaining hot spots were extinguished around 9 a.m.

The Edmonton Police Service was notified about the fire.