Barn fire sends smoke billowing over Highway 16 west of Edmonton
Published Tuesday, December 17, 2019 8:54AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, December 17, 2019 9:15AM MST
Barn fire on Highway 16 on Dec. 17, 2019. (Courtesy: Rob Svarich)
EDMONTON -- Crews are on scene of a barn fire off Highway 16 and Range Road 273 west of Edmonton.
The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m.
Stony Plain, Devon, & Parkland County Fire are on scene.
Very little information is available at this time.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.