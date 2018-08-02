A Barrhead man with mobility issues will have an easier time getting around, after members of his community raised money to buy him a scooter.

“Anyone who sees Rick around can see clearly that every single step he takes is a struggle,” Penny Wyton, store manager at Fyfe’s Friendly Pharmacy in Barrhead said.

Rick is a regular at the coffee shop and pharmacy. Despite his mobility issues, he walks quite a distance and makes a number of stops around town every day. Wyton said her staff had seen him on the opposite side of town.

“His mom is actually in care up there so from what I can tell he’s actually making the trek to go see his mom,” Wyton said. The nursing home is about two miles from the pharmacy and coffee shop.

So, Wyton decided to buy Rick a scooter.

“He’s been struggling like this for years and it’s just time for it to end,” Wyton said.

Wyton went to others in the community to pitch in for the scooter, and she got more than she bargained for.

“I was just looking for a little bit of help, maybe five or ten dollars here and there just to get it paid off more quickly,” Wyton said.

In two days, more than enough money was raised. On Monday, Rick got his new wheels.

“It was really cute because he goes ‘Oh, a key’,” Wyton said. “I said ‘No’ and patted the scooter and said ‘This is yours’.”

As for the extra funds, they were put towards accessories for the scooter: a basket, backpack and extra battery.

“I was so surprised,” Rick said.

“It was so slow getting anywhere.”

It appears Rick’s gift not only made a huge difference in his life, but Wyton’s as well.

“It was absolutely incredible; I doubt I will ever feel that good again in my life,” Wyton said.

With files from Amanda Anderson