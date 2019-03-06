The city is discussing how to make Edmonton taxis safer, particularly for women who ride alone.

Council heard from three women—each with her own story of being in an unsafe situation—who believe the taxi system needs increased security measures.

Bailey Coty, of Women’s Advocacy Voice of Edmonton, said drivers often ask inappropriate questions and riders are made to feel obligated to answer. Or, drivers have taken advantage of the fact that she’s partially paralyzed and must ride in the front when not in a wheelchair.

“It’s even gotten to the point where sometimes a driver sometimes will touch me, or do something wildly inappropriate,” she recalled.

When she sits in the back in her wheelchair, drivers must help her exit the vehicle.

“It can be really awkward and an issue where I can’t escape the situation.”

Her message to city council was simple: “Basically every woman has had these experiences.”

She and the others are part of a city advisory committee that wants to see mandatory cameras inside and outside taxi vehicles, and a system to submit real-time complaints—like Uber.

“Many citizens will not complain because it does not go anywhere due to lack of evidence, leaving the city with limited statistics on the nature of complaints,” WAVE’s Elyssa Teslyk said.

The president of the United Taxi Group told CTV News cabs already have internal cameras, and that he believes complaints concerning driver behavior are taken seriously.

“It's already a stringent system, very strict system,” Dawinder Deo said. “(The) driver is immediately taken off the road.”

Council, at the request of Ward 12 Councillor Mohinder Banga, discussed increasing the frequency of background checks from every 10 years to six, but decided against it.

Instead, they closed a loophole that allowed drivers with criminal convictions—such as violent or sexual crimes, trafficking or fraud—in the last 10 years to appeal if their licence was denied because of it.

"We heard vulnerable users felt at risk, so let's make sure that we have a system that is safe for everyone," Ward 2 Councillor Bev Esslinger said.

City staff will consider the possible upgrades and report back to council next year. The report will also examine the checks required of City of Edmonton drivers.

With files from Jeremy Thompson



