EDMONTON -- A girl is dead after a crash on Highway 16 near Jasper on Sunday.

Six people were in a van traveling eastbound when it collided with a car with two people inside.

Police believe the car lost control before the crash. Icy conditions were reported on the highway.

A girl traveling in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, and the adult driving the car was taken to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries by STARS Air Ambulance.

Police have not released the girl's age or identity.

The people in the van were cleared by medical staff on scene and released.

The people in both vehicles were from B.C.

The highway was closed for several hours while police investigated.