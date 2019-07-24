Parks Canada is advising Elk Island National Park visitors to be careful during bison mating season.

During the rut, the bull bison will snort and move their head back and forth, which Parks Canada says can make for exciting wildlife viewing but possibly lead to dangerous situations.

The bison compete for mates by wallowing, charging and bellowing, and are "more aggressive" and less cautious of their surroundings.

If you are in a vehicle, drive slowly, don’t honk and be patient if bison are on the road, Parks Canada recommended. On foot or bicycle, be aware of your surroundings, watch for wildlife and never ride through a herd.

Parks Canada also recommends not wearing headphones or earbuds while hiking or riding in the park.

Be alert of warning signs and retreat slowly if a bison:

Snorts, shakes or tosses its head

Raises its tail

Turns its back, raises its tail and defecates

Paws the ground

False charges

Leaves and twigs on the head, which can indicate that the bison is aggressive

Stops grazing to stare, back away immediately until the animal returns to grazing

Parks Canada's rule of thumbs is to stay at least 100 metres away of bison.

The mating season lasts until early September.