Be careful on the roads as kids head back to school
Published Monday, August 31, 2020 9:50PM MDT
A playground zone in Edmonton.
EDMONTON -- The city is reminding drivers to slow down and be aware as kids head back to school.
The speed limit in playground zones is 30 kilometres an hour. There have also been some upgrades at some schools, including zebra crosswalks and new reflective signs.
Officials also want parents dropping their kids off at school to do so safely.
There are nearly 400 playground zones across the city.