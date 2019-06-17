

CTV News Edmonton





Residents of Trout Lake are on short notice to evacuate as the wildfire danger is now very high and extreme.

The wildfire is reportedly now 11 km away from the community and the heavy smoke is creating visibility issues and health concerns for people with breathing issues.

People are asked to ensure that their vehicles have fuel, and to gather their important documents, food and water so they are prepared to leave quickly if needed.

The Trout Lake community is the southern-most part of the Peerless Trout First Nation.