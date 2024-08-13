'Be very careful': Officials warn of potential hazards in homes still standing in Jasper

Pattie Urie will be going home to Jasper on Friday. The 25-year resident of Jasper is one of the lucky ones — she says her house in west Jasper is still standing.

"We've seen a short video clip of our house and it appears to be in good shape," she told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"We're anxious to get back and see it in person."

She says the past few weeks since the July 24 wildfire have been a rollercoaster, and she's not sure what to expect next.

"I can't actually put words to the feelings that I have. I'm just numb still," said Urie.

"Nothing is going to be the same. I don't know what that's going to feel like. I've seen the videos and they're devastating.

While her home is still standing, she's not sure what she'll find inside.

"I'm curious if there's water in the basement or all the food damage and the rot. I'm really concerned," she said.

"I know there aren't all the services, water, electricity, gas. I can't connect to my internet at home. So as far as I know, I still don't have power."

She's one of many Jasper residents who will be returning to the unknown.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) says people should take the homecoming process slowly and take lots of precautions.

"You want to just make sure that when you open your door, no beam has fallen, nothing is burnt and ready to break. You just want to be really careful that there are no unseen damages there," Anne Marie Thomas of the IBC told CTV News Edmonton.

Officials estimate 30 per cent of the structures in the town were destroyed by fire, and cautioned during the re-entry announcement on Monday that no inspections have been made on private property homes that are still standing.

Thomas suggests wearing an N95 mask until you know what you're dealing with.

Pyramid Lake Road on July 26 where homes were saved from the fire. (Source: Parks Canada)

"You will likely see smoke damage, there could be things moved around because of the force of the fire or the force of the water putting out any any potential fire," Thomas said.

"Smoke is clingy, so it will cling to your furniture. You will know once you have your adjuster come in whether that couch can be cleaned or whether we have to get you a new couch."

She says freezers and refrigerators will also be a big issue for homeowners.

"Be very careful when you open your fridge or your freezer, depending on what you've had in there," she said.

"It is possible that those food items have spoiled, because in a lot of areas, there was no power for three weeks."

She says spoiled food, refrigerators and freezers will be covered under most policies, but don't get rid of your appliance before speaking to your insurance company.

"Not all fridges and fridges and freezers are damaged," Thomas said.

"You don't want to find that it could have been sanitized and you threw it out and you may not have coverage for it."

Her top tip is to document everything, and keep all your receipts.

"Take pictures, take video on your phone," she said.Don't forget, you've got clothes in your closets, all of those kinds of things. Take pictures of everything, and then that can help the insurance company.

Patricia Street in Jasper, Alta. on July 27, 2024. (Source: Parks Canada)

"If you've rented any kind of industrial material, or you've had to buy wood to board up a window, keep those receipts. Your insurance company will reimburse you for those."

Urie says she'll face whatever she finds when she returns home.

"I'm going to be wearing an N95 mask," she said.

"I'm going to be really cautious to protect myself, but hopefully I can get in and walk around."

She says she's hoping to get her home in livable condition as soon as possible so she can open it up to friends who lost theirs.

"My friends didn't have homes. We have a home. We have to help."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson