EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'Be vigilant': 24 arsons in south Edmonton under police investigation

    Share

    The Edmonton Police Service now says it is investigating 24 suspicious fires in south Edmonton.

    On Friday EPS said it was investigating seven suspicious fires in southeast and southwest Edmonton dating back to May.

    At a news conference on Monday, officers announced that number has now increased to 24 for the year, including one new suspicious fire that happened since the announcement on Friday.

    "We can now confirm that we are investigating a total of 24 arsons that have occurred in Allendale, Belgravia, Ritchie, King Edward Park, Holyrood and Strathern this year," Insp. Shannon Dechamplain told reporters on Monday afternoon.

    "Many of these fires have taken place in residential neighbourhoods, including occupied residences, unoccupied new homes and detached garages and sheds."

    Dechamplain said no injuries have been reported as a result of the fires and investigators are still trying to determine if there is anything linking them other than proximity.

    No arrests have been made, but Dechamplain said "persons of interest have been identified," although she would not elaborate further and would not say how many people police have identified.

    "I'm not prepared to speak to that today," she said.

    Dechamplain says officers continue to patrol the impacted communities.

    She had the following advice for residents in the affected neighbourhoods who might be concerned about their homes:

    "Members should continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police."

    Despite the media conference, Dechamplain says Edmonton has seen a similar number of arsons in 2024 as this time last year.

    "There's nothing to indicate at this time that things are significantly higher than previous years," she said.

    "Anytime that any kind of an event is reported to the Edmonton Police Service, we take it seriously and we investigate it to the best of our ability, whether it's on par or our numbers are below par or above par."

    Investigators do not believe the fires are connected to Project Gaslight, a series of extortions targeting the South Asian business community.

    Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    NDP support for part of Liberal relief package in question, as House stalemate persists

    After telling Canadians that New Democrats would back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's holiday affordability package and help pass it quickly, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh now wants it split up, as he's only ready to support part of it. Public Services Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the Liberals are 'certainly open to working with the opposition parties,' to find a path forward.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    • Trump promises a 25% tariff on products from Canada, Mexico

      U.S. president-elect Donald Trump said on Monday that on his first day in office he would impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada, and an additional 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and the trade of illicit drugs.

    • Ontario government passes bill to limit bike lanes

      Ontario's Progressive Conservative government has passed a controversial law that will force municipalities to seek approval for installing new bike lanes on arterial roads and could see some existing bike lanes torn up.

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News