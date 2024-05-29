Bear captured in Fort Saskatchewan and moved away from the city

A bear was captured by Alberta Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday after it was spotted near the Boys & Girls Club in Fort Saskatchewan.

The city put out an alert about the bear on social media around 9:41 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 11:24 a.m. the post was updated to notify residents the bear had been captured.

"The adventurous bear near the Boys & Girls Club has been safely captured by Fish and Wildlife," the city wrote. "Our furry friend is now on its way back to a more suitable habitat."

Photos posted to social media by Fort Saskatchewan resident Kasie Falle show the bear in a tree before it was captured.