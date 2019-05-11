Authorities have captured a black bear that was on the loose in St. Albert.

A jogger spotted the black bear on a pathway in the area of Erindale Close shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Several residents blocked the path to warn others coming through the area while authorities were called.

The residents told CTV News the bear paced back and forth on the path before jumping into a backyard. It was then seen in the Elista Court neighbourhood, moving from yard to yard.

RCMP, peace officers and Fish and Wildlife authorities were on scene. The bear was tranquilized and captured shortly before noon.