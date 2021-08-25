EDMONTON -- The Town of Devon says Mounties there have been alerted to bear prints in wet gravel in the local river valley.

The town says the prints were spotted on trails near the Secret Park in Voyageur Park.

The individual who reported the prints also heard a low growling sound in the bush, according to the town.

Fish and Wildlife officer confirmed that bears frequent the area.

The town is asking park users to take precautions in case of a bear encounter:

Stay alert and visit during daytime hours

Visit trails with large groups

Don't throw out garbage on the trails

Carry bear spray

The town says bear attacks are rare and to call 911 in case of an emergency.