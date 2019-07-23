Bear spray incident at west Edmonton home
Police were called after pepper spray was discharged into a house on July 22, 2019.
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 12:10PM MDT
Two people were taken to hospital after bear spray was discharged into a house on Monday night.
Police were called to 96 Avenue and 153 Street around 11 p.m. after receiving a report that a man came into the home and sprayed the bear spray.
Three people in the home were impacted by the bear spray, but not injured.
Two suspects were located by a police canine team and taken into custody.
Police believe the suspects and the residents were known to each other.
Charges are pending.