Two people were taken to hospital after bear spray was discharged into a house on Monday night.

Police were called to 96 Avenue and 153 Street around 11 p.m. after receiving a report that a man came into the home and sprayed the bear spray.

Three people in the home were impacted by the bear spray, but not injured.

Two suspects were located by a police canine team and taken into custody.

Police believe the suspects and the residents were known to each other.

Charges are pending.