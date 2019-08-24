More than fresh air entered a northern Alberta hotel on Friday when the business owner left the front door for a brief period.

The owner of the Red Earth Inn, on Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek, says he only wanted some fresh air when he opened the lobby door of his business Friday afternoon.

When a restaurant server told him she thought she saw something enter the lobby, he checked the inn's security footage.

Around 1 p.m., a bear is seen wandering through the front door, peeking over the front counter, and checking out the vending machine before walking out.

According to inn's owner, bears are common around the property, some 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, but this is the first time one has wandered inside.

He added he'll be re-thinking keeping the doors open, especially after lunch.