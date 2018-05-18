

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A drama class from a high school in Beaumont that beat out thousands of other schools to participate in the famed fringe festival in Edinburgh, Scotland couldn’t be more excited for the end of July.

Caitlyn Glenn, a grade 12 student from Beaumont Composite High School, said she is really excited for the chance to take part in such an experience and understands how big of an opportunity it is.

“When [our drama teacher] found out our school was selected, she handed me a letter with my name on it and told me I was one of the kids that she for sure wanted to come. It was a big moment,” she said.

The class is leaving on July 29 for the two-week trip where they will test their original play on an international scale.

Their choose-your-own-adventure play is driven by the audience, which will be deciding how the plot will twist, and whatever route they choose to take, the performers will have to follow.

“There is an option between myself and another Romeo that the audience can choose. Basically I have a 50 per cent chance of being the lead,” explained Jonny Nelner, who plays the ‘normal’ Romeo.

Before it hits the stage in Edinburgh, the class will be performing it for the first time at the end of May for their school.

The trip to Scotland is the second time that drama teacher Chantal Yardley will be traveling to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe while with the school.

Back in 2010, Yardley and a former leader of the drama program visited Edinburgh to scout it out before the drama class would go in 2011 to participate for the first time.

Keith Ewasiuk passed away from cancer in 2012 and Yardley was there to fill his shoes.

“This program wouldn’t be what it is now without Mr. E. It was lucky to have great foundations. But how are we going to do what he did? I think because of that mythology around him and around this great program that he built, it’s really raised the bar,” Yardley said.

The trip, the second time in this decade that the school was chosen to compete, is going to cost around $9,000 per student, so fundraising has been a key factor in the students’ plans abroad.

Yardley said the students have worked incredibly hard over the past year to fundraise and work on the play while balancing their other responsibilities outside of the production.

The fundraising, which has been going on for the better part of a year, has included bottle drives, garage sales and pancake breakfasts. They’re also selling Beaumont-themed sweaters and those sales have totaled $2,500.

People who are interested in contributing to the students’ trip are asked to purchase the sweaters at the Painted Door on Main in Beaumont or visit their Go Fund Me campaign.

With files from Nicole Weisberg