Beaumont man, 20, missing in North Saskatchewan River

The person who disappeared in the North Saskatchewan River southwest of Edmonton on Sunday is a 20-year-old man from Beaumont, RCMP said on Monday.

Austin Richmond Laporte was seen "struggling" in the water near the Devon Boat Launch at Devon Voyageur Park at around 3:30 p.m.

Mounties and firefighters from Devon, Edmonton and Parkland searched for him with boats and drones, police said.

The 20-year-old is 5'8" and 190 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt.

Anyone who finds him is asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267.