Beaumont man charged with sexually assaulting woman he met at local bar: RCMP

A 45-year-old man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman he met at a bar.

Jonathan Mguni, 45, of Beaumont, met the victim at a local bar at 50 Street and 52 Avenue on Nov. 23, according to police.

RCMP say the pair went to his house, where he is accused of assaulting the woman.

Mguni was arrested the next day. He also faces two counts of failing to comply with a release order condition.

He is scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on Dec. 16.