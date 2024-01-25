Beaumont man facing child pornography offences

A Beaumont man has been charged with possessing, accessing, and distributing child pornography.

The home of Dylan Thomas, 31, was searched on Jan. 24 and police seized a number of electronic devices, including a personal computer and cell phone.

Local Mounties began investigating when, in December 2023, they received a tip from another police agency that a person living in Beaumont was suspected of uploading child sexual abuse materials to the internet.

Thomas was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Feb. 8.