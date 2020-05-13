EDMONTON -- RCMP officers in Beaumont are currently investigating complaints of gunshots in the Forest Heights neighbourhood.

No one has been injured, but officers say homes in the area sustained minor damage.

Beaumont RCMP say they received a 911 call at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning, a homeowner said they heard a noise at 7:30 a.m. and found a bullet hole in an upstairs room of their house.

The Forensic Identification Section was called to the house to conduct a scene examination.

In total, RCMP say they've had six complainants come forward. The homes affected are on 48 and 49 avenues.

The investigation led officers to a location in Leduc County, which they believe to be the origin of where the shots were fired.

Officers are executing a search warrant at the property, said RCMP.

Beaumont RCMP say the residences affected were not targeted and there's no present danger to the public.

Officers are asking anyone with information, similar property damage, or anyone who suffered an injury to contact Beaumont RCMP.