'Beauty in the struggle': Edmonton TikToker aims to end hunger with street outreach
Kora-lea Vidal, once a running back for Canada's silver-medal-winning national football team, says she never thought she'd escape domestic violence and become homeless.
Vidal, 36, often posts videos on TikTok, where she's amassed nearly 55,000 followers. She covers tough content but also strives to "show there's a beauty in the struggle."
"It's interesting because when I fell into homelessness myself, as much as it's a struggle just to meet your basic needs like food, shelter and showers, there's kind of like a weird sense of freedom to it as well," she said.
She says her troubles help fuel her mission to end world hunger, starting in some rough areas of downtown Edmonton. In 2017, she started a humanitarian movement called Live Lifted, dedicated to meeting that goal.
"You don't know how many times people come up and thank me for doing humanitarian work and capturing beautiful moments with their loved ones who they actually lost to addiction," she said.
Vidal was born in Prince Rupert, B.C., known as the "City of Rainbows" on the northern West Coast. Vidal says she grew up a tough mountain girl who played rugby, and that she was raised by her dad, who died when she was seven.
She incorporated rainbow designs and colours into the branding of her social media and organization because they represent a "prayer for humanity" in the Bible, she says.
Vidal had a son when she was 25, but would continue to play football and breastfeed him at halftime. She retired from the game in order to focus on putting her son through sports as he got older.
"But that's when life took a turn for the worse," she said.
She says she wound up in a toxic relationship and stumbled upon the drug scene, then began struggling with addiction for five years.
Today, she frequents the streets but in a different way. She distributes donations and interviews people who have no choice but to call sidewalks, alleys, parking lots and parks home.
"At the time, I didn't actually know there was a need in Edmonton. I was thinking more so about Third World countries," she said.
Since beginning her work seven years ago, Vidal says she's grown alarmed with how many more homeless people are in Edmonton today.
"It's really given me a change in perspective, it's opened my eyes, and it's opened my heart," she said.
"I actually stumbled into homelessness myself."
Vidal says over the past few weeks, she's been without a home, and that this has been her reality "off and on" for more than a year now. She says the streets can often be violent.
"A lot of people are so desperate that they will actually steal from other homeless people," she said.
Not all are like that, but according to Vidal, there are "bad apples."
She says there were times she had to stay in a tent, and couldn't sleep because it was too cold.
She says fear of encampment fires didn't prevent her or the people she's come across from sheltering in tents.
"I honestly couldn't believe that I went from taking care of people on the streets to being on the streets myself," she said.
Vidal says there are many ways someone can end up homeless.
"When I go out to do my outreach, I don't just hand out food and clothing and just part ways, I make an effort to get to know the people that I'm serving," she said.
Vidal published a TikTok video in 2021 that got more than two million views after she came across a man sitting on a mattress behind a dumpster in an Edmonton parking lot during a frigid February night.
Questioning how he would survive, Vidal gave the stranger a winter jacket, pillow and a blanket, while her son recorded from the warmth and safety of their car.
"I load up my vehicle with all sorts of donations, and some of the donations you don't think someone will even want. But I tell you, every last little bit goes, and there are still people hungry and needing," Vidal said.
She says she has dipped into her own pocket to get people warm clothes.
"People are getting frostbite left, right and centre," she said.
Vidal says there's still so much stigma around homelessness and addiction, but more people are needed to help.
"A lot of people take action around the holiday season, but this is 'round-the-clock, yearlong work," she said.
"Every day is a struggle out here."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Like we were in a Hallmark movie': 4 strangers drive to Winnipeg together after their flight was cancelled due to fog
After their flight to Winnipeg was cancelled due to intense fog, four strangers banded together to forge their way home in time for Christmas, not by plane, but by rental car.
Taylor Swift celebrates Christmas Day by watching Travis Kelce and Chiefs play Las Vegas
Pop superstar Taylor Swift walked into Arrowhead Stadium alongside Santa Claus on Monday to watch her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as they played the Las Vegas Raiders in a Christmas Day showdown.
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
An Israeli airstrike in Syria kills a high-ranking Iranian general
An Israeli airstrike Monday in a Damascus neighborhood killed a high-ranking Iranian general, Iranian state media said. Iranian officials and allied militant groups in the region vowed revenge for the killing but did not immediately launch any retaliatory strike.
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia
Christmas carried more than spiritual weight for many Ukrainians this year as the country newly observed it as a public holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the later date followed in Russia.
Canada in an unfamiliar position ahead of world junior opener against Finland
Macklin Celebrini hasn't been an underdog many times in his life. The same goes for Canada whenever the country hits the ice for an international tournament. Heading into the 2024 world junior hockey championship, however, the powerhouse nation isn't viewed as the favourite -- at least from the outside.
Egypt floats plan to end Israel-Hamas war. The proposal gets a cool reception
Israel and Hamas on Monday gave cool public receptions to an Egyptian proposal to end their bitter war. But the longstanding enemies stopped short of rejecting the plan altogether, raising the possibility of a new round of diplomacy to halt a devastating Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip.
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of 'One Life to Live' and 'Call of Duty' dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes, a television, movie and voice actor best known for playing a gang member-turned-cop in the soap "One Life to Live" and a villain in the video game "Call of Duty: Black Ops II," has died in Los Angeles at 56, the family announced.
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt
Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, the congresswoman and local police said, marking the latest instance of someone calling in a fake emergency to draw armed officers to her home.
Calgary
-
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, distancing itself from Russia
Christmas carried more than spiritual weight for many Ukrainians this year as the country newly observed it as a public holiday on Dec. 25 rather than the later date followed in Russia.
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
Saskatoon
-
'Its beautiful': Saskatoon residents enjoy the outdoors for mild Christmas Eve
With a light skiff of snow – it may not be a totally brown Christmas in Saskatoon. It’s only -2 and the warm weather is drawing people outside to celebrate the season.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
Regina
-
Sask. sheepdogs make feature film debut in Hallmark movie
Hallmark movies are a holiday tradition for many – and one of the latest features some canine talent from right here in Saskatchewan.
-
Check your cameras: Regina police asking for public's help after man shot in North Central
Regina's police service is asking for the public's help after a man was shot in the city's North Central neighbourhood early this morning.
-
Saskatoon Blades' Fraser Minten to serve as Team Canada's captain at 2024 World Juniors
Saskatoon Blade Fraser Minten will serve as Team Canada's captain at the upcoming 2024 World Juniors in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Atlantic
-
Halifax community helps people spending holidays in tents
Living in a tent on Christmas Eve is a stark reality for the residents of Grand Parade, where circumstances have forced many into challenging situations.
-
'Check on neighbours, check on families': NB Power outages linger into Christmas
NB Power says work will continue Christmas Day until all customers are back on the grid following a windstorm one week ago.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Toronto
-
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
-
One person seriously injured in downtown stabbing: Toronto police
One person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a downtown stabbing.
-
Driver involved in 4 collisions, including with TTC bus, on Christmas Eve in Toronto
A driver was involved in four collisions on Christmas Eve, including crashing into a TTC bus in Toronto on Saturday, according to police.
Montreal
-
Que. public sector negotiations suspended until Dec. 26; unions reach tentative partial deals
After progress was made in negotiations to renew public sector collective agreements over the weekend, negotiations are suspended until after Christmas.
-
Search for young girl who fell into Quebec river enters fourth day
Quebec provincial police are resuming a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City on Friday.
-
13-year-old driving off-road vehicle killed in Quebec's Eastern Townships
A 13-year-old boy driving an off-road vehicle died Sunday evening following a collision in Coaticook, a town in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bylaw hands out noise fines to Palestine protesters, organizers vow legal action
The pro-Palestine protesters who marched through downtown Ottawa this weekend are facing nearly $1,500 in noise fines.
-
No reported injures but 4 displaced after two-alarm fire in ByWard Market Christmas Day
No one has been reported hurt but four people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market on Christmas Day, Ottawa Fire Services says.
-
'Elegance personified': Canadian menswear mogul Harry Rosen dies at 92
Harry Rosen, who created one of Canada's most prominent menswear chains, has died. He was 92.
Kitchener
-
-
Dozens left stranded in Breslau following rescheduled flight to Mexico
Four friends from Toronto are dealing with Christmas chaos after their flight to Mexico was rescheduled last minute.
-
One dead after early-morning Brant County crash
One person has died after an early-morning crash in Brant County, east of Paris.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
The 'cold' moon: A rare full moon is expected to rise soon after Christmas
Not long after presents are unwrapped and Canadians gather to celebrate the holiday season, a rare full moon will appear, shining the brightest on Boxing Day.
-
Closed gas station partially collapses in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews in Greater Sudbury were called to the community of Azilda on Saturday afternoon following a report that part of a closed gas station had collapsed.
Winnipeg
-
Health officials urge Manitobans to get vaccinated, stay home if sick this holiday season
Provincial health officials are urging Manitobans to remember the fundamentals this holiday season, get vaccinated, and stay home if you're sick in order to keep our most vulnerable safe.
-
RCMP still seeking answers in four year old homicide case, asking public for help
Manitoba RCMP continue to search for answers in a four year old homicide case, and are asking anyone who may have new information to come forward.
-
‘The best day to get the shopping done’: Last-minute shoppers hit malls on Christmas Eve
Holiday shoppers decked the malls and markets Sunday to get last-minute gifts for their loved ones, with some making an hours-long trip to secure the goods.
Vancouver
-
Multiple ferry sailings cancelled as windstorm batters B.C.'s South Coast
Several ferry sailings scheduled between B.C.'s Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island on Christmas Day have been cancelled due to strong winds.
-
LIVE @ 6 p.m.
LIVE @ 6 p.m. How to watch CTV News at Six on Monday night
With tonight's 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted, CTV News Vancouver will be livestreaming a special online edition of CTV News at Six anchored by Kraig Krause.
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
Vancouver Island
-
'Cup of vomit' tossed at officer during busy Christmas Eve for Victoria police, chief says
A suspect threw a "cup of vomit" at a Victoria police officer during a busy Christmas Eve for law enforcement, according to the city's police chief.
-
King Charles III's Christmas message reflects a coronation theme and calls for planet's protection
King Charles III reflected his coronation theme of public service Monday in a Christmas message that he connected to the health of the planet and wars that are raging.
-
Baby boom of 59 pups helps endangered Vancouver Island marmot toward recovery
A tenacious Vancouver Island marmot's long-distance quest for love may help explain how the endangered animals are bouncing back from near extinction.