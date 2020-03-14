EDMONTON -- A group of Edmontonians received a unique education during breakfast Saturday morning, which beer pairs the best with which cereal.

Locals arrived to the Sherbrooke Liquor Store, many wearing PJs, and watched cartoons while knocking back the carefully crafted concoctions.

The event was a partnership between Parallel 49 Brewing and Sherbrooke Liquor. Miles Myroon, the Market Manager with Parallel 49, says the beer and cereal are actually a logical match.

"It’s a grainy beverage and it’s a grainy food. So right there we’ve got some similarities between the two. You get a lot of sweetness factors in the cereal that can cut a lot of bitterness flavours in beer," he told CTV News Edmonton.

Myroon also noted the details that go into making the event an authentic breakfast experience.

"We’ve got Saturday morning cartoons going on. We’ve got the classic cereals that you would get. And we made a nice placemat that’s got some of your classic cereal box games on the back so everyone’s got their morning activities."

They even made oatmeal using craft beer.

"It tasted like a cranberry-apple granola bar in a way."

Upcoming events for Sherbrooke Liquor can be found here.