Beer back, QR codes gone at Oilers games starting tonight
Unvaccinated Oilers fans will no longer need a negative COVID-19 test to get into Rogers Place starting Wednesday, and drinks and some food options are back.
"Rogers Place will have a full line of beverages available at select concessions. However, only popcorn and small snacks will be for sale. We expect full concession options & services to resume soon," a statement from the arena operators said.
The changes come after the Alberta government dropped the Restrictions Exemption Program that had been in place all NHL season.
Fan capacity is still capped at 50 per cent, or about 9,000 fans, until March 1.
Masks will still be required for everyone over the age of 12 "when they are not actively eating or drinking," until the end of February.
Rogers Place will continue with enhanced cleaning and mobile ticketing, its website said, adding that, "some events may implement different vaccine requirements."
The Oilers first game under the updated provincial rules is Wednesday night at 6 p.m. MT against the Chicago Blackhawks.
