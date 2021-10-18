Beers and ballots: Edmonton teen celebrates 18th birthday by voting before Whyte Ave
The municipal election landed on the perfect day for a west Edmonton teen.
Fynnean Ansel Woodard turned 18 on Oct. 18 -- and was able to vote for the first time.
“Talk about amazing timing. I’ve always been a political person my entire life. I've always been excited to get into the political process. I wish I could have done it sooner,” Woodard said outside of his Ormsby polling station.
Voter turnout in the 2017 municipal election was just 31.5 per cent. A breakdown by age is not available.
However, in the 2019 provincial vote, Elections Alberta found turnout was lowest amongst young people, with only 38 per cent of 18-year-olds bothering to cast a ballot. The general voter turnout in that election was 64 per cent.
Woodard said most of his friends, who have turned 18, don’t vote.
“There’s a lot of kids out here who like to throw out their opinions but don’t necessarily spend the time to go out to the polls,” he said.
“I do actually have a lot of hope with this upcoming generation, with all the young faces that want to be involved in politics.”
Woodard did his research and even attended campaign events to meet some of the candidates.
But the day was not all about politics for him; he’ll also be celebrating adulthood like many young adults do.
“Whyte Ave, I'm coming for it. What can I say?” he laughed.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8 | Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants
More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.
UPDATED | Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc chief describes Trudeau visit as 'bittersweet'
Tk'emlúps te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that his visit to the First Nation community Monday is 'bittersweet' following his notable absence from their ceremony to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims
Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.
Two Ontario doctors banned from giving medical exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine
The regulatory body for Ontario's medical profession has barred two outspoken doctors from issuing any medical exemptions related to COVID-19 vaccinations.
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday sought to block the release of documents related to the Jan. 6 insurrection to the congressional committee investigating the attack, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden.
77 per cent of Canadians aged 55-69 worried about retirement finances: survey
More than three quarters of Canadians nearing or in early retirement are worried about their finances, at a time when more and more Canadians plan to age at home for as long as possible, a new survey has revealed.
Trump testifies for over 4 hours in deposition about 2015 alleged assault at Trump Tower
Former U.S. President Donald Trump answered questions under oath for about 4 1/2 hours Monday as part of a lawsuit brought by men alleging they were assaulted by his security during a demonstration outside Trump Tower in 2015, a lawyer for the plaintiffs said.
Los Angeles county wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others, court documents say.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
Man charged in downtown Calgary attacks is son of CPS officer
Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
-
Sask. top doc says no more than 2-3 households should mix
Even without a provincial mandate, Saskatchewan's top doctor is urging people to keep private gatherings small and to limit mixing between households.
Regina
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Sask. top doc says no more than 2-3 households should mix
Even without a provincial mandate, Saskatchewan's top doctor is urging people to keep private gatherings small and to limit mixing between households.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Vancouver
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
Shocking allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution death of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver announces vaccine mandate for city staff
The vaccine mandate by the publicly-funded body comes as many other large employers, such as ski resorts, the provincial public service and BC Hydro, have done the same.
-
Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules
Lawyers for British Columbia's largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba health minister apologizes for breaking public health orders
Manitoba's health minister has apologized after appearing in a photo breaking the indoor mask mandate at an event over the weekend.
-
Manitoba’s vaccine mandates likely to stay in place until next year: Roussin
The province is reminding people to keep their proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards handy, as vaccine mandates will be sticking around in Manitoba until next year.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for COVID violations
The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases
Provincial health officials are set to reveal how many new COVID-19 cases and outbreaks were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Teen seriously injured in stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges; police searching for suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was stabbed near a recreational centre in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
London
-
London, Ont. mayor filing complaint against fellow council member
The Mayor of London says he will be filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner against a fellow member of city council.
-
Murder trial underway in brutal stabbing death
The jury at the second-degree murder trial of Karl Hallman, 30, heard how a night of socializing in January of 2019 turned violent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
303 charges laid during Thanksgiving weekend road safety blitz: WRPS
Waterloo regional police doled out more than 300 charges during a Thanksgiving weekend crackdown on unsafe driving.