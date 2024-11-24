Being part of NHL team for two days 'insane' experience for Edmonton-area girl

EDMONTON
    Sherwood Park's Kalen Anderson, third from left, drops the puck for Nathan MacKinnon, left, and John Carlson, right, alongside TJ Oshie before a Nov. 21, 2024, NHL game between the host Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche. Sherwood Park's Kalen Anderson, third from left, drops the puck for Nathan MacKinnon, left, and John Carlson, right, alongside TJ Oshie before a Nov. 21, 2024, NHL game between the host Washington Capitals and the Colorado Avalanche.
    A local teen has returned home from the trip of a lifetime.

    Kalen Anderson is back in Sherwood Park after taking part in the ceremonial puck drop for her favourite team, the Washington Capitals, on Thursday against the visiting Colorado Avalanche.

    The 16-year-old, who signed a two-day contract with the National Hockey League team, donned goalie gear and stopped shots at a Capitals practice and got to meet TJ Oshie, who is her favourite player and the person after whom she named her dog.

    The experience came thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

    "The whole experience was insane. (The Capitals) went above and beyond," Anderson told CTV News Edmonton on Sunday.

    "I can't believe they did all that for me. They all knew my name. They all made an effort to talk to me, making sure I was feeling included and stuff.

    "I really felt like part of the team."

    Anderson was diagnosed last year with a rare form of cancer in her leg after she noticed it was tightening up and swollen during hockey tryouts.

    She's gone through chemotherapy and proton radiation treatment and has been in remission since May.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Kenny 

