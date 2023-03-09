Belgium opens honourary consulate in Edmonton, appoints local business leader

An Edmonton businesswoman has been named Belgium's honourary consul in Alberta's capital city.

Belgium announced Thursday morning it was opening its sixth honourary consulate in Canada in Edmonton.

Lori Schmidt, president of the Loral Management Group (LMG), will fill the role.

According to the Alberta government, "an honoury consular officer is a Canadian citizen who has been asked by a country to be their representative in Alberta." They are separate from career consulars but must still be approved by the federal government.

According to the embassy, Alberta and Belgium are increasingly connected, especially through Belgian companies like Katoen Natie, Elia Grid International John Cockerill, Sarens and Umicore operating in the province.

"Likewise, research cooperation has been on the rise and several Alberta universities have forged partnerships with institutions in Belgium," the embassy said.

Schmidt's company provides executive and advisory services for businesses and social organizations, according to LMG's website.

"I look forward to serving the Belgian community and to fostering relations between Belgium and Alberta, through business, academia and civil society efforts," Schmidt said in a statement.

"With the opening of a new Honorary Consulate in Edmonton, we hope to keep nurturing close ties with Alberta and Albertans – the future certainly looks promising," added Patrick Van Gheel, Canada's Belgian ambassador.

Alberta is home to 700 Belgians, according to the embassy.