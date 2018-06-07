

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A Belgravia family victimized twice by thieves in the span of two weeks, and is asking for the public’s help to return what was stolen.

The Edmonton Police Service has seen a significant increase in criminal activity throughout Belgravia over the last month and recent victims Leslie and Rick Morgenstern had irreplaceable items stolen in May.

On Wednesday, May 9th and then again on May 23rd a male suspect broke into their home stealing their vehicle and more than $120,000 worth of jewelry, some belonging to Leslie’s late daughter Mia.

Leslie’s husband David and Mia were killed in a vehicle collision in B.C. in October 2006. Leslie and Rick have been raising Mia’s two children ever since.

The Morgenstern family is now appealing to the public for any information that will help to locate and return these important family heirlooms and vehicle to their family.