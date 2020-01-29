EDMONTON -- In downtown Edmonton, people from all walks of life are coming together with the hope that a little conversation can do a whole lot of healing.

An event called Let's Talk Hope, part of the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, kicked off early Wednesday morning with keynote speakers, group sessions, and workshops.

Organizer and host of the event Vahen King articulated the power of open conversation.

"When we share, we have an opportunity to empower somebody else to choose courage in the midst of what they’re struggling with."

And open and accepting atmosphere for conversation about mental health issues can be greatly beneficial to those suffering from it, although speaking up can be difficult for some.

Blake Loates has suffered from depression and bipolar disorder for 25 years, and when she was first diagnosed she was discouraged from discussing it with others.

“When I was diagnosed, my mom, out of like loving and kindness told me that I should never tell anyone about it. Since that moment at the age of 14 I really questioned why should I should be ashamed and why I should hide it, and I decided not to. So for 25 years I've been doing a lot of advocacy work and just sharing my journey and sharing the journeys of others.”

The day-long event is only running on Wednesday, but organizers say for those that missed out, they can still get involved by going forward and making a personal connections with others.