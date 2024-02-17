Ben Stelter Memorial Cup nets fundraising goal with time on the clock
Hours before the end of the second-annual Ben Stelter Memorial Cup, organizers said it was looking like the event would supass it's $60,000 fundraising goal.
The tournament is named for six-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who died of brain cancer in August 2022.
Last year's tournament raised around $54,000. Sunday morning, Ben's dad Mike Stelter said he estimated between $60,000 and $70,000 had been raised this year.
"Everything with Ben was go bigger or go home," he said. "So, we've done it as big as we can.
"We've just about doubled from last year. It's been really, really good. The support from the community has been incredible as well."
The free-to-attend event raises money for the Ben Stelter Foundation through sales from onsite beer gardens, food vendors, 50/50 ticket sales and a silent auction.
"[Ben] was a child that believed in helping others, and so that kindness and that generosity has carried forward," Ashif Mawji, chair of the Ben Stelter Foundation, said.
The foundation supports families with a child facing cancer. Money will go to giving sick kids special experiences, buying medical equipment and funding cancer research.
"We've just launched a medical equipment program within the Stollery, where we've been buying medical equipment for kids dealing with cancer that isn't covered by AHS or private benefits," Mike said.
The tournament has grown in size since the first, Mike said, and he believes more teams would join if resources allowed.
"If we can get more ice time next year, we'll keep going bigger," he added.
Mawji said he believes Ben would be proud to see all the support for the tournament.
"I think Ben would be really proud," he added. "He's probably smiling down here because it's hockey, his favourite sport, and it's all to help kids that are battling cancer."
The tournament finals wrap up at 9 p.m. The silent auction will run until 7 p.m. and the raffle will run until 8 p.m.
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
Police stress ice safety after snowmobile goes through the ice in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to be cautious after a snow machine went through thin ice near the North Bay marina on Friday.
'Makes me feel sick': Sex offender's return to Calgary alarming for some
A former member of a youth performance group run by the Calgary Stampede says he expects he'll feel on guard now that day parole has been granted to the man who sexually abused teens over three decades.
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in southwest England
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead in southwest England, police said Sunday.
A paramedic killed in a Minnesota shooting was providing aid to fallen officers when he was shot
Two police officers and one first responder were shot and killed early Sunday in an exchange of gunfire while responding to a domestic abuse call in a Minneapolis suburb, according to a law enforcement association.
Israel's Netanyahu slams Brazilian president's comparison of Gaza war to the Holocaust
Israel on Sunday condemned Brazil's president for comparing the war in Gaza to the Holocaust, accusing him of being antisemitic and trivializing the Nazi genocide of European Jews during World War II.
Joel Osteen's megachurch holds healing service after deadly shooting
Celebrity pastor Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch held a special service Sunday dedicated to healing and thanksgiving, a week after a woman opened fire in one of its hallways before being gunned down by security officers.
'Bob Marley: One Love' stirs up US$27.7M weekend, 'Madame Web' flops
Paramount Pictures’' Bob Marley biopic "Bob Marley: One Love" outperformed expectations to debut at No. 1 at the box office with a US$27.7 million opening weekend, while Sony's "Madame Web" flopped with one of the lowest debuts for a movie centered on a Marvel character.
