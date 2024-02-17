Ben Stelter Memorial Cup nets fundraising goal with time on the clock

Hours before the end of the second-annual Ben Stelter Memorial Cup, organizers said it was looking like the event would supass it's $60,000 fundraising goal.

The tournament is named for six-year-old Edmonton Oilers superfan Ben Stelter, who died of brain cancer in August 2022.

Last year's tournament raised around $54,000. Sunday morning, Ben's dad Mike Stelter said he estimated between $60,000 and $70,000 had been raised this year.

"Everything with Ben was go bigger or go home," he said. "So, we've done it as big as we can.

"We've just about doubled from last year. It's been really, really good. The support from the community has been incredible as well."

The free-to-attend event raises money for the Ben Stelter Foundation through sales from onsite beer gardens, food vendors, 50/50 ticket sales and a silent auction.

"[Ben] was a child that believed in helping others, and so that kindness and that generosity has carried forward," Ashif Mawji, chair of the Ben Stelter Foundation, said.

The foundation supports families with a child facing cancer. Money will go to giving sick kids special experiences, buying medical equipment and funding cancer research.

"We've just launched a medical equipment program within the Stollery, where we've been buying medical equipment for kids dealing with cancer that isn't covered by AHS or private benefits," Mike said.

The tournament has grown in size since the first, Mike said, and he believes more teams would join if resources allowed.

"If we can get more ice time next year, we'll keep going bigger," he added.

Mawji said he believes Ben would be proud to see all the support for the tournament.

"I think Ben would be really proud," he added. "He's probably smiling down here because it's hockey, his favourite sport, and it's all to help kids that are battling cancer."

The tournament finals wrap up at 9 p.m. The silent auction will run until 7 p.m. and the raffle will run until 8 p.m.