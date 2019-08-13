

At first glance, the Beaver Hill Shell in Lac La Biche looks like an ordinary gas station, but behind the rows of motor oil and road trip snacks lays an award nominated bathroom.

The annual Canada’s Best Restroom contest accepts nominations from across the country before selecting five finalists.

The bathroom in Lac La Biche features a mix of rustic wood features and modern touches like decorative mirrors and chandeliers.

“The Beaver Hill Shell washrooms create a new rest stop experience and raise the standard of gas station bathrooms,” the contest page reads.

Other finalists include a neon wonderland in a Vancouver café, a rustic wood and rock experience in a Quebec café, a tiled and artistic experience at a Toronto bistro, and a street-art covered bathroom at a Vancouver restaurant.

You can vote for your favourite Canadian bathroom online.

St. Albert Honda took home the award in 2018 for their race themed restrooms.