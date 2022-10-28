'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire

When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.

Four-year-old Charlton Priest saw the flames and alerted his dad before he put his firefighter costume on.

“He came back in and told Mike that ‘there’s a fire!’ and he changed into his costume without being prompted,” his mom Cynthia Priest told CTV News Edmonton.

When the fire was out, the unexpected happened.

“The firemen had blocked off the whole alley at this time, no one could even go near, and they were like, ‘Come buddy!’” Cynthia said.

From a safe distance, the firefighters helped Charlton spray the hose in the alley.

“Turned around and looked, and there was this little boy standing there with his fire costume on and just, jaw on the floor. Just awestruck,” said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services firefighter Cody Smith. “So we finished cleaning up, walked over to him, give him a high five, and noticed we still had the hose there fully charged and thought, ‘Hey, let's let him spray some water’ and see if we can build a new firefighter in the making.”

“I helped and I, the whole fire out!” Charlton said.

“It was the best day ever!”

Firefighters also invited Charlton to get in the firetruck.

Charlton Priest got a tour of a firetruck after a fire in his back alley. (Credit: Cynthia Priest)

“He was kind of at a loss for words. We were all kind of chuckling because he looked so excited and happy,” Smith said.

“I’m pretty proud of how level headed he was. I thought that was really inspiring,” Cynthia said.

“Adults will freak out and whatnot, which is a normal reaction, but him, four years old, just like, ‘I got this.’ He was really confident going into it. I was just like ‘Man, I could bottle his confidence!’”

Smith said the fire damaged a shed and garage, but no one was injured, adding it was a nice change from the traumatic events firefighters sometimes witness on the job.

Fire broke out in the back alley behind Charlton Priest's home. (Credit: Cynthia Priest)

“It's the change from going to bad calls, people’s worst days, to see a little kid that’s standing there that’s happy and excited to see,” he said.

“It makes your day. You realize that for us, this is our job, this is our career, and there’s always people looking at you and looking up to you. Just drives home that what we do is important to a lot of people.”

He said fire station doors are always open to children who want to learn more about being a firefighter.

“Kids want to see the fire hall, come ring the doorbell. Come in, we’ll show you and walk you around.”

Despite having the “best day ever,” Charlton says he doesn’t want to be a firefighter when he grows up.

“I want to be a knight!”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb.