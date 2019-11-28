EDMONTON -- Edmontonians have the chance earn a free pizza while changing a life this Saturday.

Toy Mountain is asking for new and unwrapped toys, or basic essentials, to be donated between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at any Trail Appliances or Boston Pizza location in the city.

As well, a truck the organization hopes to fill with donations will be stationed at the local Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters, a beneficiary of the 2019 campaign.

Every donor will receive a Boston Pizza pie in return.

"When you support The Salvation Army and Toy Mountain you are making the joy of Christmas possible to families struggling to make ends meet," the campaign promises.

More information on how to participate can be found online.

Monetary donations are also accepted.

The campaign kicked off Nov. 12.