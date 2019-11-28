EDMONTON -- Edmontonians had the chance earn some free pizza while changing a life this Saturday.

Toy Mountain is raising 8,000 new and unwrapped toys, as well as basic essentials, for its 2019 campaign.

On Saturday, donations could be made between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. at any Trail Appliances or Boston Pizza location in the city.

As well, a truck the organization hoped to fill with donations was stationed at the local Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters, a beneficiary of the 2019 campaign.

"What the toys will help us be able to do is just give a toy in our programs. We kind of see ourselves as a big family, and it's nice when we have a holiday party to be able to give a toy to our kids and families as well," explained Jenna Brewer, the Kinsmen Club location's recruitment and partnership manager.

"It's a hard time of year for everybody. It's getting colder, which means more winter gear and those utilities and things like that, so for us to be able to take a little bit of pressure off and be able to get our kids a present, just to make it extra special during the holiday season, would be amazing."

Those who donated on Saturday received a free slice of a Boston Pizza pie, while supplies lasted.

Donations could still be made on Saturday until 4 p.m.

Toy Mountain will continue raising donations until Dec. 18. More information on how to participate can be found here. Monetary donations are also accepted.

The campaign kicked off Nov. 12.