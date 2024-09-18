Beware extortion scam involving threat of 'compromising' pictures: Strathcona County RCMP

Mounties in Strathcona County are warning the public about an extortion scheme in which scammers threaten to release "compromising" photos of victims if they don't pay.

In a public notice on Wednesday, RCMP said the scammers send their targets an email saying that malware captured compromising photos of them while they were looking at adult material online.

The scammers also send a photo of the victim's house as proof they know where the victim lives.

They demand $2,000 be paid immediately via Bitcoin wallet, threatening to release the photos to the victim's contact list if they don't comply.

"Individuals are advised to be cautious of their online browsing, cover up your computer camera, and contact Google Maps and apply to have your home address blurred out," RCMP said.

Fraud can be reported to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.