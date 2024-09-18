EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Beware extortion scam involving threat of 'compromising' pictures: Strathcona County RCMP

    RCMP generic
    Share

    Mounties in Strathcona County are warning the public about an extortion scheme in which scammers threaten to release "compromising" photos of victims if they don't pay.

    In a public notice on Wednesday, RCMP said the scammers send their targets an email saying that malware captured compromising photos of them while they were looking at adult material online.

    The scammers also send a photo of the victim's house as proof they know where the victim lives.

    They demand $2,000 be paid immediately via Bitcoin wallet, threatening to release the photos to the victim's contact list if they don't comply.

    "Individuals are advised to be cautious of their online browsing, cover up your computer camera, and contact Google Maps and apply to have your home address blurred out," RCMP said.

    Fraud can be reported to local police and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Exploding electronic devices kill 14, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon

    Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 14 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000. Here are the latest updates.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News