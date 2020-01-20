Beware of thin ice: Parks Canada says cold weather doesn’t mean ice is safe
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 12:38PM MST
In this file photo, an area of thin ice is seen.
EDMONTON -- Despite the cold conditions that gripped the province last week, officials are still warning residents to use caution on ice surfaces.
Jasper National Park tweeted that staff had received reports of people breaking through the ice on lakes and rivers in the park.
They also suggested hikers avoid traveling at night or on snow-covered ice because it’s difficult to see how thick the ice is.
Water vapor or creaking or cracking noises can indicate weak ice.
Temperatures in the Jasper area are expected to climb above zero by Monday afternoon.