EDMONTON -- Despite the cold conditions that gripped the province last week, officials are still warning residents to use caution on ice surfaces.

Jasper National Park tweeted that staff had received reports of people breaking through the ice on lakes and rivers in the park.

⚠ Warning: Potential dangerous ice conditions.

Despite the cold weather last week, you still need to be careful on the ice. All lake and river ice could pose a risk, and park staff have received reports of individuals breaking through. — Jasper National Park (@JasperNP) January 20, 2020

They also suggested hikers avoid traveling at night or on snow-covered ice because it’s difficult to see how thick the ice is.

Water vapor or creaking or cracking noises can indicate weak ice.

Temperatures in the Jasper area are expected to climb above zero by Monday afternoon.