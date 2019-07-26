An Alberta mixed martial artist won't be making his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in his home province this weekend after his fight was scrubbed amid reports that his opponent failed a drug test.

The bout no longer appears on UFC's website promoting Saturday's card in Edmonton, but officials with the company aren't saying why the fight was scrapped.

In a Facebook post, Boser says he's learned the cancellation followed a positive drug test from his opponent Giacomo Lemos.

In a later Facebook post, Boser says UFC and equipment supplier Reebok are both paying him his show purse despite the late cancellation.

The remaining 11 bouts on the UFC 240 card are scheduled for Saturday night at Rogers Place.