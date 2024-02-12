BGCBigs recruiting mentors for '100 Men in 100 Days' campaign

Boys & Girls Clubs Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton & Area (BGCBigs) is conducting a recruiting campaign to acquire 100 new male mentors in 100 days.

The 100 Men in 100 Days campaign hopes to recruit one male mentor per day for the next 100 days in an effort to reduce the number of young people waiting to be matched. There are more than 700 youngsters waitlisted for a mentor with some waiting more than two years for a mentor.

“We’re posing this challenge to men in our community specifically because so many men have the capacity to be awesome mentors but they don’t even realize it,” said Ian Amundson, Club Manager at BGCBigs. “One hour a week to do something fun you were already going to do, but with a young person who needs you.”

BGCBigs are recruiting in-class mentors, club volunteers, and mentors for group settings to share their experience and interests with the mentees. BGCBigs will provide training and support for all new recruits.

The recruitment campaign ends May 15. For more information or if you are interested in becoming a mentor, you can click the link.