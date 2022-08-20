Big Bin event and community education at Northlands

The City of Edmonton is giving residents the chance to get rid of large, unwanted household items and learn about city services and equipment.

The Big Bin Plus event is running on Saturday and Sunday outside Northlands Coliseum.

Edmontonians can bring items that are too big for regular waste collection and dispose of them.

In addition, the city has set up activities and demonstrations, such as an electric bus, a demonstration of how the garbage trucks pick up bins and new city tools like an infrared asphalt repair unit that fills potholes.

Residents can also bring buckets and pails to collect compost at no cost. The compost is made from the food scraps and yard waste the city collects and can be used in gardens.

The Big Bin Plus event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 21.