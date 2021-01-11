EDMONTON -- The largest fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters has a grand prize $1.25-million dream home plus $100,000 in cash up for grabs.

The bungalow-style home at 31 Easton Close in north St. Albert is high efficiency.

“This year we decided to add on solar panels, also an electric car charger,” said Dream Home coordinator Gloria Lawrence. “We’ve gone the whole nine yards with high efficiency appliances, all the extra features like a three-seasons room, heated floors in the garage, the ensuite, and in the basement.”

Now in its 41st year, the Big Brothers Big Sisters Dream Home Lottery campaign hopes to raise $1 million that will allow the organization to continue mentoring and after school programs for over 4,800 children and youth in Edmonton and area.

"The funds raised from this lottery are super important for us to be able to continue to serve the children youth in our community and when we give kids these opportunities to have healthy relationships, as well as come and get exercise and access to healthy meals in our clubs,” said Lawrence. “It really makes a difference for our kids in the long term."

The deadline to purchase tickets is April 27, 2021. The draw will take place on May 11, 2021.

Tickets start at $30.

