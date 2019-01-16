RCMP urge drivers to slow down after several excessive speeders were caught in Strathcona County recently.

Four drivers were caught going anywhere between 60 and almost 90 kilometres per hour over the posted limits.

187 km/h in a 100km/h zone – fined $1,500 and a six day licence suspension

171 km/h in a 100 km/h zone – fined $1,500 and seven day licence suspension

146 km/h in a 70km/h zone – fined $1,500 and a 60 day licence suspension

112km in a 50km/h zone – fined $1,500 and a seven day licence suspension

“The faster you’re driving, the harder it is to avoid sudden obstacles and the longer it takes you to stop. Driving at an excessive speed makes you much more likely to cause serious injury or death to yourself or to those around you,” said Cpl. Shayne Gudmundson of the Strathcona County RCMP.

Police say enforcement will continue throughout the year targeting speeders and high risk driving behaviours.

“Speed limits exist for public safety reasons and we are committed to targeting those who place the public in danger,” said Cpl. Gudmundson.