More than a dozen people are facing drug charges after police say they recovered more than a $1 million in cash and drugs during a nine-month investigation in Alberta and B.C.

Project Embrace resulted in the seizure of more than six kilograms of cocaine and two kilograms of meth that police say would have been sold on the streets of several Alberta communities including Bonnyville, Lloydminster, St. Paul and Cold Lake.

Edmonton’s Matthew Castle, 29, is among six people charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs. Police say he worked with a pair of Vancouver men to bring the coke and meth from B.C. to Alberta.

Five others are facing conspiracy to traffic charges, and eight individuals from Bonnyville are charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking.

Police say the most recent arrests took place in June of 2019. The investigation involved multiple police organizations in Vancouver and Alberta.​