EDMONTON -- Visiting Santa is an exciting holiday tradition for many, but the crowded line-ups, bright lights and noise can be too much for children who live with autism spectrum disorders.

Kingsway Mall offers special "Sensitive Santa" events each year, evenings where families can book an extended visit with Santa when the mall's stores are closed.

The mall said the intimate, quiet settings makes it more inviting for children with autism.

"It initially came out just listening to customers and guests, hearing some feedback around what kind of guests weren't able to participate and thinking there was an opportunity there," Bo Tarasenko with Kingsway Mall told CTV News Edmonton.

This year, more than 50 families have participated. Kingsway Mall has added a third event on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. to accommodate more visits.

Make an appointment by calling Kingsway Mall Guest Services at 780-477-5756.