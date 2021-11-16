Big Valley Jamboree announces 2022 headliners after 2 summers of COVID-19 cancellations

EDMONTON -

One of Alberta's biggest festivals is scheduled to make a comeback next summer.

Organizers of Big Valley Jamboree (BVJ) announced some of their party plans on Tuesday, and started selling tickets.

The 2022 headliners will be Trace Adkins, Dustin Lynch, Dallas Smith, Eric Church and Tim McGraw.

The BVJ stage and campground, which had been held every August since 1993 near Camrose, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.