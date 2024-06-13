Bike valet program returns to downtown Edmonton for a second summer

Edmontonians will once again be able to leave their bikes downtown safely with the return of the bike valet program.

Located at 100 Street and 102 Avenue, the enclosed facility can accommodate up to 19 bikes on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Two staff members from Hiregood will be on site from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to check bikes in and out, and supervise the facility.

Hiregood is a social enterprise owned by Boyle Street Community Services.

"As the weather gets warmer, we’re excited to offer people more opportunities to walk, bike and roll their way downtown," Tom Girvan, director of downtown vibrancy and safe city said in a Thursday news release. "The free bike valet program can be a great tool for people who want to cycle their way to visit a local business or attend a festival or event this summer."

The program will be in operation every Saturday from June 15 to Aug. 24.

Cyclists are encouraged to bring their own locks for extra protection.