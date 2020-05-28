EDMONTON -- Things got noisy in the parking lot of NAIT’s South Campus Thursday afternoon as motorcycle enthusiasts revved their engines loud and proud.

Members of Edmonton Police Services Traffic Services Branch were on hand but no tickets were handed out. In fact, the motorcyclists were invited thereas part of the Amnesty Testing Event where riders can find out if their bikes comply with the noise bylaw.

“Curiosity killed the cat,” laughed one motorcyclist.

“They said that it needs to be under 92 decibels at idle and at 96 at 2000 RPM and I was 85 decibels and 87.2,” said adventure rider Zoltan Kenwell. "I'm well under the range so I'm good.”

The event is part of a renewed effort by Edmonton police to catch excessively loud and fast drivers. It’s nicknamed TENSOR or Traffic Enforcement Noise/Speed Offence Reduction.

“On a lot of occasions speed and noise go together,” said EPS Sgt Kerry Bates. “Once the readings are obtained and either of those exceeds the allowable level according to the city bylaw, then enforcement action comes into it and it's a $250 dollar fine for exceeding those decibel levels on a motorcycle."

The hot spots, according to the Edmonton Police Service, are the downtown core, Whyte Avenue, River Valley Road and Groat Road north of Victoria Park Road.

“The noise complaints, especially in the higher density areas of the city, we get lots of those every year,” said Sgt. Bates. “This year seems to be a little bit worse. COVID-19 may have had some affect with that with people being home and hearing this throughout the day and people off work and able to ride their noisy vehicles or motorcycles during the day.”