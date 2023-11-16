EDMONTON
Bill Nye coming to Edmonton in 2024

Bill Nye arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Bill Nye arrives at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Scientist and engineer Bill Nye is coming to Edmonton in 2024.

He will headline the Jubilee Auditorium on March 2 with his stage show The End is Nye.

Nye is best known for his popular kids show Bill Nye the Science Guy, which was produced from 1993 to 1995.

He is also an author and has appeared in numerous television productions such as Bill Nye Saves the World, Science Rules! With Bill Nye, Futurama, The Big Bang Theory, and American Dad.

Tickets for the show are available online.

