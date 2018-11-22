Nearly a year after a fire ripped through the ‘Hawk House’ at the Alberta Society for Injured Birds of Prey, the impacts are still being felt.

Twelve birds died in the fire which destroyed the building used to house injured birds in Strathcona County.

“We lost a building that would house up to 40 birds,” said executive director Karl Grantmyre.

He said they have found some temporary housing to accommodate the rescued birds needing a place to recover.

“The old pens at the Alberta Game Farm that are still standing there, there was one large aviary there that they’ve offered to us and we’ve got a number of birds in that.”

The Society’s own aviary was damaged in the fire.

FORTIS Alberta recently sent a crew to help with repairs.

“We had to replace some poles that were burnt and they were good enough to come out and do that for us.”

Volunteers have since installed netting but it still needs to be secured before the aviary can be used.

They currently have eight eagles in their care, and can only put two birds in a pen with an eagle.

“They’re taking up pens outside. If they were in the large aviary it would free up a lot of space for some of these birds that we’re having to keep in kennels.”

They hope to have the aviary finished soon, not only giving the birds room to spread their wings, but creating less work for volunteers.

“It’s a lot easier to keep birds clean if they’re in a bigger pen. It’s just a lot more work if you’ve got them inside in kennels. We have a good bunch of volunteers right now that come in and help with the feeding and the cleaning of everything,” he added.

Each year volunteers help nurse upwards of 175 injured birds of prey back to health – often traveling all over the province. That doesn’t include the phone calls they receive.

“We sometimes tell people what to do over the phone, depending on what has gone on,” said Grantmyre.

They’ve had calls from the US, France and recently from Nova Scotia.

“They found our number and phoned us and we just told them what to do overnight, how to stabilize things. It was an owl that had hit their truck and they phoned us the next day and said the local people had come and picked it up,” said Grantmyre.

After the fire, the society started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to rebuild.

“We’re going to need help with the building. You know money cures a lot of problems.” Grantmyre said.

So far they’ve only raised about half of their $50,000 goal and hope to start construction of the new building next summer.

“It’s a big undertaking but you know it needs to get done.”