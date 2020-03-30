When Alberta announced a state of health emergency, urging people to practice physical distancing, Renee Maher says she was devastated her son, Jax, would not be able to have family and friends over to celebrate his ninth birthday.

"It was pretty disheartening," Renee Maher said.

Maher says her son has severe special needs, including autism, cerebral palsy and he’s non-verbal and was looking forward to celebrating his big day.

"He absolutely loves music, like loves music," She said, "He loves loud noises; he just gets so happy when these things are happening around him."

And on Sunday, Jax got to enjoy all of those things when a parade passed through his neighbourhood in celebration of his birthday. More than 40 vehicles passed by his home, honking their horns with balloons, signs, music playing, some even singing happy birthday as he watched with his family from his driveway.

"Never in this world did we believe it would be as big as it was... it was truly, truly amazing," Maher said.

The parade was organized by Amanda Chubbs, whose son, Landon, was unable to celebrate his ninth birthday with friends and family due to COVID-19 prevention measures.

"He was so upset and devastated," Chubbs said.

On Saturday, she decided to launch a Facebook page asking the community to join in and have a parade for those who are unable to have parties while under a health state of emergency, after watching a video of a girl in California receiving a parade for her birthday.

"I did not expect it to blow up to 960 members in 27 hours," Chubb said.

Chubbs says she’s organized 17 parades in the first two days, with dozens of people volunteering to join in and celebrate, many not even knowing the people whose birthdays are being celebrated.

At the end of the day on Sunday, Chubbs says she received video of the parade from the perspective of Jax’s mother, and broke down.

"I’m normally not an emotional person,” Chubbs said, “but I bawled my eyes out last night (Sunday) after watching that video."

Some of those who took part in the parade knew Jax and his family; some were friends, teachers, and therapists of his, though many had never met the newly turned nine-year-old.

"This was something so special and to be a part of, for people to come together in such a difficult and sad time right now," Maher said. "It just made for the best birthday party ever."