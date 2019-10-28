EDMONTON -- Wildlife officers are investigating after a bison was killed in a northern Alberta area where the animal is classified as endangered and protected.

The bison was shot in the Zama City area, in the Bistcho Lake Wildlife Management Unit (539) on Oct. 9.

High Level Fish and Wildlife officers believe it was killed between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Meat was taken from the animal's rear hip, front shoulder, and back strap.

The rest, an estimated 450 to 550 pounds, was left to spoil, the department said.

There is no hunting season for bison in WMU 539 due to the animal's endangered status, and it is a violation of the Wildlife Act to harvest or possess them.

Those with information are asked to call the poacher report line at 1-800-642-3800 or report online. They can remain anonymous, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said.

Zama City is nearly 900 kilometres north of Edmonton.