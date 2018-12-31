

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Bissell Centre is offering 1,000 turkey meals to Edmontonians living in poverty to celebrate the New Year.

On Jan. 1 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., the centre will host guests at the Boyle Street Plaza.

“With many organizations closed on Jan. 1, we feel that it is important to provide individuals experiencing homelessness a warm space and a hot meal to celebrate the New Year,” Erin Northey, manager of events and volunteering, said in a statement.

Bissell Centre has hosted a New Year’s Day dinner for over 25 years. The meal is Bissell’s largest event, receiving help from more than 100 volunteers.

“It’s nice to gather together with the inner-city community and our volunteers kick off the New Year and celebrate together. The community has really come together to make this a great celebration this year.”

This year, Craft Beer Market will cater the event. Desserts will be provided by Duchess Bakeshop, WOW! Factor Desserts and Confetti Sweets, while Pegasus Paper will provide the plates, cups and cutlery. Other event partners include Sofina Foods, Edmonton Food Bank and Save-On-Foods.